Scotland County deputies investigate after person found shot in neck

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Scotland County deputies took a person into custody in connection to a shooting.
Capt. Mike Woods with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Wednesday night to Bridle Path Drive for a disturbance.
He said when deputies arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to their neck.
Woods added that the suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.
The suspect’s name has been released, but that person was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Scotland County Detention Center.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
