Riverbanks Zoo and Garden offering Z-learning starting March 19th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbank Zoo and Garden through Z-Learning, the wilder side of E-Learning, while the park is temporarily closed to guests.
The online experience will begin on March 19th.
Each weekday at 10:00 a.m. Riverbanks will bring the Zoo and Garden right to you through Facebook features including live interactions, behind-the-scenes peeks, fun too-cute-to-handle, plus an activity you can do right at home.
Z-Learning offers children, families and our community a new way to explore the Zoo and Garden while creating connections and inspiring action that will have a lasting impact on conservation.
