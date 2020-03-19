Ripley’s Aquarium offers ‘Penguin Cam’ during coronavirus threat

Penguin Playhouse at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium website)
By WMBF News Staff | March 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 5:48 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Need a break from news of the coronavirus? How about looking at some penguins!

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach’s “Penguin Playhouse” opened to the public earlier this month. Now, with local, state, and federal leaders urging Americans to practice social distancing, many are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now, however, the penguins can be seen on Ripley’s “Penguin Cam.”

To access the cuteness and take a break from the news of the world, click here.

