Retailers begin ‘senior hours’ for shoppers vulnerable to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two major retailers announced special shopping hours to protect seniors and others who may have a vulnerability to the novel coronavirus.
Target and Dollar General are implementing hours dedicated to these groups throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Target is offering the first hour of every Wednesday to shoppers who are older or in vulnerable health.
Dollar General is setting aside the first hour of every day for seniors. They say this is not only to assure seniors have minimal interactions with others, but also will give them access to the stores soon after they are first cleaned. Dollar General also says they want to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day.
The CDC says senior citizens are one of the most at-risk patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They have to understand because they will be carrying the coronavirus,” Trident Medical Center Dr. Angela Taylor said. “They can very easily transmit it to someone who doesn’t have a healthy immune system, who is in that vulnerable population.”
Dollar General Stores will also be closing one hour earlier, which for most locations will be at 9 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has called on all grocery stores to consider implementing seniors-only shopping time.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.