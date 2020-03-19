Cleaning services taking precautions while to ensure safety of Grand Strand employees, residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Social distancing, cleaning and making sure you’re maintaining good personal hygiene are some of the precautions top officials are stressing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Two cleaning services around the Grand Strand are also taking precautions to ensure their safety and that of residents when cleaning homes and rental properties.
Staff with both All American Cleaning and Maintenance Services and Casteel Cleaning Services said because of the coronavirus, they’ve seen a decrease in calls from the vacation rental side. Still, they have jobs to complete.
There are precautions in place for their employees, like using gloves.
Lisa Casteel, president and CEO of Casteel Cleaning Services, said they’ve also changed up how they begin the process of cleaning homes.
“We go in and disinfect the units first before we start doing anything," Casteel said. "We’ve actually had to spend more time in the units and properties in general just because everyone’s scared and wanting everyone to be safe. We’ve actually took precaution measures by getting the mask and gloves, of course. I actually had a young lady that was scared to go clean so I told her that we wouldn’t be cleaning that day because her health comes first.”
Both companies said they have hospital-grade cleaning supplies to use when they work. When it comes to the impacts they’re seeing from coronavirus, the answer was the same.
“The things that have affected our business is probably the hospitality industry so we have a large portion of what we do is vacation cleaning and a lot of people are either canceling or it’s just down. It’s down tremendously," Timothy Matthews, owners and general manager of All American Cleaning and Maintenance Services, said. "We can see it, there are less bookings so less houses for us to clean so that has put an economical strain on us but probably the industry as a whole.”
Because of coronavirus, some people are staying at home more, whether it be to look after children with schools being closed, cut back hours from work, or self-isolation.
Matthews has advice for how to properly clean homes if people can’t fork out the extra cash to hire professionals or they have extra time to do so. He said surface cleaning is key.
Often times, many will wipe the surface and that’s it. Matthews said it’s important to spray a disinfectant, leave it for a few minutes, and come back to wipe it later.
He added that using products like bleach or other cleaners that say it kills 99.99% of germs is important, and making sure kitchens and bathrooms are top priorities because they are typically used most.
Now, with a lot of businesses like restaurants and bars temporarily closing dine-in options across South Carolina and hours being cut back for some, the question is if these cleaning companies had any jobs people can do.
Both said they are always looking for reliable and qualified workers.
All American Cleaning and Maintenance Services said they will have more weekend opportunities starting in April. For more information, call (843) 318-0858.
Casteel Cleaning Services is also looking for help, both part-time and full-time. For more information, call (843) 457-1437.
