North Myrtle Beach police chief resigns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The chief of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has resigned.
Greg Purden submitted his resignation on March 13.
The city of North Myrtle Beach released the following statement:
“We wish Greg all the best. The City will not launch a search for another Police Chief until the COVID-19 environment in which we all find ourselves comes to a close. The City has a highly capable Police Department staff at all levels and the Police Department continues to provide excellent service for the North Myrtle Beach community.”
Purden was named the chief of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety in March 2019. He began serving as the city’s top cop in May 2019.
“I appreciate the opportunity to have worked with so many wonderful people that make up not only the Department of Public Safety but many city departments and staff. It has been an honor to serve as Police Chief during this past year. I wish the department and city continued success,” Purden said in his resignation letter.
