Myrtle Beach leaders grant order for restaurants to use additional signs, tents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders are granting restaurants additional signs and tents to use during the coronavirus outbreak.
The measure comes after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all restaurants and bars across the state close dining rooms in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Eateries are allowed to provide takeout, delivery and curbside pick-up service.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen signed an order allowing temporary signage and operational rules to help restaurants cope, according to information on the city’s Facebook page.
The order allows restaurants to have temporary freestanding signage that does not exceed 32 square feet. This may include banners and A-frame signs.
Additionally, restaurants can have up to three temporary tents not to exceed 300 square feet.
The full order can be read below.
