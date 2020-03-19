McMaster, DHEC officials to give Thursday update on S.C. coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the Department of Health and Environmental Control are set to provide a Thursday update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the briefing will be held on March 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
As of Wednesday, March 18, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina stood at 60 across 14 counties. Of that number, 5 were in Horry County.
