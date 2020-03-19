McLeod Seacoast Hospital confirms first coronavirus case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another hospital in Horry County has confirmed that a patient tested positive for the coronavirus.
McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River said it was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday afternoon of the first inpatient in its system with the virus.
The hospital said on its Facebook page that appropriate medical and safety precautions are being taken in the care of the patient and with other patients at the hospital. It said it is following all CDC guidelines regarding isolation of the patient.
“We take this opportunity to reflect with gratitude on the dedication of our staff, their tireless efforts in these unprecedented times, as well as to reinforce the community a a sense of confidence that we continue to live out our values each and every day as teams committed to be the choice for medical excellence,” the hospital said in a statement.
DHEC announced on Thursday there are 81 confirmed case in South Carolina, with six of those being in Horry County. It’s not clear if the patient at McLeod Seacoast Hospital is included in that count
