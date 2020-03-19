LIST: Online education resources for kids during coronavirus pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It will become harder and harder to keep your child entertained over the next few weeks.
But thankfully, there are several online education resources that are opening their virtual doors to new students for free.
Here are a list of resources:
- ABC Mouse – Offers three sites for children of all ages. All of the sites are accessible through computer tablets and smartphones.
- Adventure Academy – A 3D world to explore all while learning skills in language arts, science, math, social studies and more.
- Reading IQ – Helps your child improve their reading skills on all reading levels. There are also reading level assessments with a great variety of titles.
*** All of the services are free right now for ABC Mouse, Adventure Academy and Reading IQ by using the code “77-71.”
- Scholastic – The company launched a learn at home website. It has daily courses for students from pre-K to 9th grade. The courses provide about three hours of learning per day, which includes virtual field trips, research projects and even writing. No sign-up is required and it’s free.
