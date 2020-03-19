'Influx of cancellations’: Grand Strand hotel occupancy rates drop due to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, hotels and condos along the Grand Strand are left sitting vacant.
With many restrictions on travel and large group events, nearly every hotel sign on Ocean Boulevard reads “vacant.”
This time of year is when hotels are usually welcoming in college students on spring break and making reservations for families planning to come down this summer.
However, cancellations are coming in at an unprecedented rate.
“We are seeing an influx in cancellations when we typically see bookings this time of year,” said Drew McElveen with Garden City Realty.
The high number of cancellations is taking a toll on the tourism industry. One Grand Strand hotel owner described this week as ”terrible,” as their hotel, which usually sits at 85% occupancy, and is now down to 25%.
As long time hotel managers, if this goes longer than 60 days they expect many businesses, hotels and restaurants to close.
Ali Simmons, the group sales manager at the Sun 'N’ Sand Resort, said a number of college students have been calling off their spring break trips.
”We’ve been getting a lot of calls about what our plans are or if we’re planning to close,” said Simmons.
An Oxford Economic Study projects 44% of hotel employees in every state to lose their job in the coming weeks.
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan said they are working tirelessly to make sure that doesn’t happen.
”We are working at the state level and the federal level to do anything and everything we can to be telling the story of the Grand Strand and what we’re experiencing and asking for relief,” said Riordan.
McElveen said he can’t recall a situation where so much shut down so quickly.
”Looking back two weeks, it was barely on the radar and here we are in the middle of it today being severely impacted,” said McElveen.
One of the biggest questions we’ve received at WMBF News is “Does travelers insurance cover the COVID-19 outbreak?”
McElveen said in some cases, yes.
”Most travel insurance policies cover anyone in the immediate traveling party, if that person is infected, but the fear of travel is something that isn’t covered,” said McElveen.
In the meantime, vacationers can still make a reservation as hotels continue to operate normally for the time being.
”We’ve even added an extra page on our website just to keep our guests up to date with anything they may need to know,” said Simmons.
Almost every hotel in Myrtle Beach has increased there cleaning routines, as for just how big of an impact the coronavirus will have on hotels business long term remains to be seen.
”We recognize most opportunity is hidden in problems and a saying we have around here is that, ‘Every problem is an opportunity in disguise,’” said McElveen.
