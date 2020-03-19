House of Hope of the Pee Dee requests donations from the community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence homeless shelter is reaching out to the community for donations for supplies to help keep its facility clean for those that they serve.
House of Hope for the Pee Dee needs donations of materials like gloves, cleaning supplies and hygiene products that are hard to get with stores being bought out by people preparing for COVID-19.
House of Hope does not need food donations at this time, but all other household items would be appreciated. Donations can be dropped off in the box outside of the door and people who are donating are being asked not to come inside.
“Organizations that are serving the needs of the local community expenses and costs are going up and so keep in mind that everyone that serves the community, our restaurants and businesses, but also our non-profits, keep them in mind because there are a lot of needs right now,” says Executive Director of House of Hope for the Pee Dee Bryan Braddock.
House of Hope’s staff is meeting daily to discuss any new needs the organization has. The organization is also heightening the cleaning procedures of its facilities. Visitors are being required to wash their hands upon entering the facilities and all frequently touched areas are being regularly sanitized.
All sheets are cleaned daily and all and residents have their clothes cleaned every night. House of Hope is following all guidance given by DHEC and local hospitals MUSC Florence, McLeod Regional Medical Center, and Hope Health.
“For everyone that comes to our organization needing help, what we want to communicate to them is love and no fear. We are with you; we are going to help you during this situation. So, we are taking precautionary measures above and beyond what we usually do. We run a tight ship and have an excellent staff and cleanliness is next to Godliness,” said Braddock in a video on the House of Hope website.
All donations can be dropped off at 1020 West Darlington Street in Florence.
