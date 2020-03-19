Horry County Schools offer student meal delivery options during COVID-19 closures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has added a student meal delivery option service to make sure students don’t go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, March 23, HCS will offer student meal delivery options and will also add two additional pick-up locations during the extended school closure.
HCS officials said they will use school buses to deliver meals to children 18 years old and younger and special needs students up to age 21 who are currently enrolled in the district. The children must be present to receive the meals.
The meals will include a free lunch and breakfast.
The student meal delivery operations will run Monday through Friday. You will have to see your location to determine what the deliveries will take place.
