Florence County declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus threat

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – In response to the threat from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Florence County Council declared a state of emergency, according to an official emergency proclamation.
“The nature of the emergency is the imminent threat posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the citizens of Florence County and emergency personnel,” the proclamation read.
According to the proclamation, the director of emergency management, the county administrator, and the sheriff were authorized to impose a daily curfew from 7 p.m. until sunrise for non-emergency activities, “should they deem necessary.”
The proclamation will terminate “when the threat is abated.”
