FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth, rain chances to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Spring begins later today and our temperatures will certainly feel like it for the end of the work week and the start of the weekend
Afternoon highs will turn unseasonably warm today as we hit 74° along the Grand Strand and closer to 80° away from the coast. The cool breeze on the beach will make it feel a bit cooler with a stray shower chance around for everyone today at 20%. Partly cloudy skies and southerly winds will bring temperatures into the lower 80s for the Pee Dee.
Spring begins tonight at 11:50 PM and is the earliest start to spring in 124 years. Typically, our season begins on March 20th or 21st. Regardless, the first full day of spring looks even warmer on Friday with highs reaching the mid 70s on the beaches. Highs will reach the lower 80s for the Pee Dee once again with an isolated mid 80° reading by tomorrow afternoon.
Our cold front will increase the cloud cover late in the day on Saturday with temperatures still on the warm side. Highs will reach the mid-upper 70s Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. While the cold front will not bring a huge rain chance, it will bring a drop in the temperatures. Highs on Sunday will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.
If you’re looking for the next best rain chance, you’ll have to go to Sunday night and into Monday. Heavy rain is not expected but rain is looking more likely throughout the overnight hours Sunday and through Monday. Temperatures will begin to warm next week with the mid 70s returning by the middle of the week.
