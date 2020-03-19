FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring warmth continues into the first part of the weekend, ahead of increasing rain chances.
Partly cloudy skies prevail Friday with more warm weather around. Afternoon highs bounce to 77° along the Grand Strand, above 80° just a few miles inland. Rain chances look slim through Friday.
More clouds begin to filter in Saturday with a few afternoon showers around, especially near the Grand Strand. We’ll keep it warm again with a round of upper 70s through Saturday afternoon.
Overcast skies return Sunday as cooler weather filters in. Coastal areas climb into the lower 60s but areas inland will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s. Rain chances increase through the day, turning more widespread after sunset.
More showers will linger into Monday with the warmer weather slowly returning. Expect the afternoon highs to return to the 70s by mid-week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.