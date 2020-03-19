FIRST ALERT: Even warmer ahead of weekend changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures warm even further today before changes arrive by the end of the weekend.
Partly cloudy skies prevail Friday with more warm weather around. Afternoon highs bounce to 77° along the Grand Strand, above 80° just a few miles inland and well into the middle and upper 80s across the Pee Dee. It will be a dry day with some occasional clouds at times.
More clouds begin to filter in by midday Saturday with a few afternoon and and evening showers around as a cold front drops into the reigon. Temperatures will be very warm once again with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland.
Overcast skies return Sunday as cooler weather filters in. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s along the Grand Strand while areas inland will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s. Rain chances increase by the afternoon and evening. Some potentially heavy rain may develop by Sunday evening and Sunday night.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.