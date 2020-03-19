DHEC announces 21 new coronavirus cases in S.C.; Horry County has 1 new case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday there are 21 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties, including six in Horry County.
The new cases are:
- Abbeville County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 1 new case
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Dorchester County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 4 new cases
- Horry County: 1 new case
- Kershaw County: 4 new cases
- Lancaster County: 1 new case
- Lexington County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 4 new cases
- Saluda County: 1 new case
Officials announced that 906 tests have been conducted across the state as of Thursday. Of that number, 833 are negative, according to DHEC.
There has been one death in South Carolina as of Thursday from complications stemming from the coronavirus.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
