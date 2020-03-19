Costco enacts ‘senior shopping hour’ to keep customers safe during coronavirus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another major retailer is making sure that those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus are safe while shopping.
Costco will have a shopping hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. that are designated to members who are over 60 years old or have physical disabilities.
Only members who meet these criteria will be able to shop during those hours and guests will not be admitted.
The CDC says senior citizens are one of the most at-risk patients during the coronavirus pandemic. These “senior shopping hours” allow them to have minimal interactions with others while also allowing them access to stores soon after they are first cleaned.
Walmart, Bi-Lo, Dollar General, Publix and Target have implemented “senior shopping hours” as well.
