Coroner identifies man killed in Dillon County weekend shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner has identified the victim of a weekend shooting.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 23-year-old William Caine Clark of Dillon died at McLeod Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon.
Grimsley said the cause and manner of death are being investigated, and it will take a few days before he is able to determine.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded early Saturday morning to the shooting on Joe Drive.
Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
