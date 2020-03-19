Conway pastor’s wife gets tested for the coronavirus after showing symptoms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway pastor is concerned his wife may have the coronavirus.
Pastor Kim Strong of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway said his wife recently tested for the illness after showing symptoms of the virus. They’re awaiting the test results.
“She was diagnosed with so many different things at the same time," Strong said.
The pastor said he and his wife, Margo, started feeling sick last Tuesday after returning home from their visit to Spartanburg for their son's surgery.
“Went to bed with fevers, woke up with chills,” he said.
As the week went on, Strong said he felt better, but his wife's health took a turn for the worse.
She was taken to the McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River Tuesday morning.
“They did X-rays and a CAT scan which came back and showed that she has the pattern of lung scarring that comes with COVID-19,” he said.
A spokesperson for McLeod Health said Margo did meet CDC guidelines for testing for COVID-19 and was given a test.
They said test results may take three to four days to come back.
At the same time, Strong said his wife was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis. She also has a blood clot in her lung. She was immediately isolated and he was sent home.
“Leaving her at the hospital was probably the hardest things I ever had to do,” the pastor said.
Strong said the doctors have her on three different antibodies.
As for Strong, he said he’s in self-quarantine and he wasn’t tested for COVID-19. However, he said that’s the least of his worries.
“I don’t care if I have it,” Strong said. “I’m concerned about getting my wife home. That’s all that matters to me.”
Read the full statement from McLeod Health below:
“Based on her consent, we can confirm Mrs. Margo Strong is a patient at McLeod Health Seacoast hospital. Mrs. Strong did meet CDC guidelines for testing for COVID-19 and was administered the test. Test results may take 72-96 hours to receive. At this time, we have not received her test results and do not have confirmation of a positive COVID-19 patient at any of our McLeod Health hospitals.
We wish Mrs. Strong a speedy and full recovery.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.