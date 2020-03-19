CCU, FMU classes to remain online; schools announce spring graduation changes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University and Francis Marion University students will not have class on campus for the rest of the semester.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered colleges and universities to consider moving to online classes for the rest of the spring semester.
Beginning Monday, CCU classes will take place online and classwork will remain online for the rest of the semester.
COVID-19: Frequently asked questions
The university said it also made the difficult decision to cancel its on-campus spring commencement ceremonies.
“Commencement is a beloved CCU tradition and a singularly important moment for our graduating students and their families,” the university said in a statement.
CCU officials said that planning is underway to commemorate the spring Class of 2020, which will including conferring degrees in a virtual way. CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo said he will be sending out message to graduating students with plans on how the school will celebrate their accomplishments.
The university also said that it is working on a plan to address students’ concerns about housing and meal plan refunds and credits.
FMU also announced it will continue online classes for the rest of the semester.
The university also decided to postpone spring graduation ceremonies. This will not affect the ability of the graduating students to receive their degrees at the end of the semester.
A decision on a new date for graduation will be made at another time.
The university also said it is working with the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education to address the student’s financial arrangements for housing and dining services.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.