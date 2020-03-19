Authorities arrest man wanted for 2015 hit-and-run on U.S. 17 South

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a 2015 hit-and-run is in custody, according to authorities.
Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said 52-year-old Kenneth Shawn Brown was arrested Wednesday by Myrtle Beach police on a shoplifting charge.
In August 2015, Brown struck a bicyclist on U.S. 17 South before driving away, according to Lee. He added Brown fled toward Georgetown.
Through an investigation, troopers determined Brown was the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Lee said.
In addition to being charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury and shoplifting, Brown also faces a resisting arrest charge, online records state.
Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
