YMCA of Coastal Carolina to temporarily close facilities over coronavirus
YMCA of Coastal Carolina will temporarily close facilities due to the coronavirus.
By WMBF News Staff | March 18, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 9:18 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – YMCA of Coastal Carolina will temporarily close facilities due to the coronavirus.

Facilities will be closed effective Thursday, March 19, until at least Sunday, March 29, according to a press release from Ryan Finney, CEO of YMCA of Coastal Carolina.

The organization plans to reopen the facility on Monday, March 30, at 7 a.m.

“We will constantly evaluate and will determine whether conditions allow us to reopen,” Finney said.

