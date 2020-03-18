YMCA of Coastal Carolina to temporarily close facilities over coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – YMCA of Coastal Carolina will temporarily close facilities due to the coronavirus.
Facilities will be closed effective Thursday, March 19, until at least Sunday, March 29, according to a press release from Ryan Finney, CEO of YMCA of Coastal Carolina.
The organization plans to reopen the facility on Monday, March 30, at 7 a.m.
“We will constantly evaluate and will determine whether conditions allow us to reopen,” Finney said.
For complete coverage on the coronavirus outbreak, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.