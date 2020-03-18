Wilmington distillery using facilities to make and give away sanitizer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - End of Days Distillery, a new business in Wilmington, is working to provide santizier to those in the community that need it for their workplace.
Beth and Shane Faulkner celebrated their grand opening of Wilmington’s first distillery in February. But now on top of making vodka, rum, and gin, the business is now in the sanitizer making business.
“We’re actually producing our gin," said Shane Faulkner, the owner of End of Days Distillery. “Our Port of Entry Gin series. In the meantime, we’ve already created out sanitizer, our 70% solution for the sanitizer and we’re going to add tea tree oil, maybe lemon. We’re not sure, we’re still playing around with it, and getting it ready for this (Wednesday) afternoon.”
The sanitizer meets CDC guidelines.
Faulkner says they are giving priority to those in the healthcare and hospitality fields. They aren’t charging for it, but are asking for a $2 donation to cover costs; not to make profit. The solution will be available in 4 oz. spray bottles but supplies of bottles are limited so Faulkner encourages people to bring their own sealed glass jars, bottles, or containers.
If you’re interested in getting a bottle of santizer, you can call End of Days Distilling at 910-399-1133. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until around 5:30 p.m.
