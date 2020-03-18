Senate approves emergency funding to help DHEC fight coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday afternoon South Carolina Senators approved a bill that would give DHEC emergency funding to help fight the coronavirus.
The bill would allocate $45 million to the state agency.
The money would come from the state's contingency reserve fund. Lawmakers said right now there are $349 million in that fund that has been waiting to be allocated.
DHEC said some that $45 million would allow the agency to hire more people. buy more protective equipment, pay for staff support, finance an education campaign, cover the costs of quarantine and transportation and any other unexpected expenses related to fighting the coronavirus.
Director Rick Toomey said, "As this event continues to unfold, we will need to be flexible with how the funds are used to meet growing needs."
He went on to say, “This request looks out on a six-month horizon. All expenditures will be documented and any funds not utilized will be returned.”
Senators also added amendments to the bill. These proposals would make it easier for retired DHEC employees to return to work for the state agency to join the fight and to allow DHEC to distribute supplies where they are needed.
Senator Vincent Sheheen (D-Kershaw) talked about a limited number of medical supplies in South Carolina. He said, “They [DHEC] have plenty of tests. It’s a supply to get the samples and send the tests. For example, at our local, we have run short of swabs to obtain samples.”
Senate leaders said they are committed to doing whatever they can to help fight the coronavirus.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Shane Massey (R-Edgefield) spoke with reporters after the Senate voted to approve the funding bill. He said, "This is a very difficult time and I know there are a lot of people who are really scared. But we are going to get through this. If the Senate needs to be in session in order to deal with things we'll be in session.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington) said, "We don't just serve in the good times. We have a responsibility in the bad times. This is one of times where we have to be here to do what's necessary."
Tuesday afternoon, Senators also debated a continuing resolution. The continuing resolution would keep state government-funded at existing levels in case no state budget is passed this year. No final vote was taken on the continuing resolution.
The Senate has canceled all meetings scheduled for the rest of this week.
House members will return to the State House on Thursday to take up the emergency funding bill. If they pass the bill it will be sent to the Governor’s desk for his approval.
