Search expands for missing Pawleys Island Planning Commission leader

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are continuing to search for a Pawleys Island man who has been missing for over a week.
Jason Lesley, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said Wednesday the search for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants has been expanded to the water and shoreline of the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers.
McCants, who is listed as the chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission, has been missing since March 9. Authorities said he told his wife he was running some errands but never returned.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.