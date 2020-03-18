Scotland County issues state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Scotland County issued a state of emergency Wednesday due to the coronavirus, according to a press release.
Government buildings in Scotland County have implemented the following protective measures:
- Individuals will only be allowed to enter the county offices if they have an appointment.
- Before visiting a Scotland County Department in person, individuals should call the desired department to determine if alternative service options are available or to schedule an appointment. A department email directory can be found here.
- Citizens should use any online services that may be available for county department services.
- If you need to make a payment for taxes and do not have availability to online payment, use the drop box at the tax office located at 507 Covington Street.
In addition, the BLUE line SCATS route is suspending service until further notice. Medical transportation, however, will not be impacted, the release stated.
The landfill, transfer station, and convenience sites will remain open.
