North Charleston Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old woman missing for a month.
Kendra A. Cleofas Castillo, also known as Kendra Prioleau, has not been seen since mid-February.
According to her daughter, Castillo is a diagnosed schizophrenic.
She has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. Her last known address was in the Midland Park Drive area of North Charleston, police say.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Tiffani Criderat 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.