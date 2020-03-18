Myrtle Beach area dealership using oil changes to help Meals on Wheels

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach area car dealership is joining forces with Meals on Wheels to help people in need during these uncertain times.
Starting Thursday, Addy’s Harbor Dodge, Ram and Fiat along Highway 501 will donate $5 per oil change to Horry County Meals on Wheels.
“We want to do our part to help those in need,” the dealership said in a news release.
The dealership added that since people are being asked to not travel or be around groups, it is offering to pick-up and drop-off customers’ vehicles.
The pick-up team will cover the seats, steering wheel and will be wearing gloves at all times. The vehicle will be returned and wiped down.
“Now is the time for us to come through for those that are in need,” Addy’s Harbor Dodge, Ram and Fiat said.
For pick-up and delivery service, contact the dealership at 843-945-3080.
