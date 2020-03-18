LIST: Grand Strand restaurants offering curbside, delivery services

Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar – Pick-up and delivery will be available for a limited area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the Surfside Beach location. Employees will go from the Harley Davidson to Inlet Square Drive and from oceanfront to the U.S. 17 Bypass. For the Myrtle Beach location, daily delivery and carryout is available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.