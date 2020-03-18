LIST: Grand Strand restaurants offering curbside, delivery services

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Following South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order issued Tuesday, dine-in service at all restaurants and bars across the state is now closed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Curbside and delivery service is still available, and the governor encouraged residents to take advantage in an effort to support businesses.
Here is a list of Grand Strand area restaurants currently providing this service. The list will be updated as more information comes in.
Famous Toastery – Takeout, curbside pickup and limited delivery is available. Call (843) 796-4433 to start an order.
TBonz Gill & Grill – Takeout orders will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m., with 20% off all orders. Call (843) 946-7111 to place an order.
Liberty Tap Room - Takeout orders will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m., with 20% off all orders. Call (843) 839-4677 to place an order.
Southern House of Pancakes – Offering curbside pickup and free delivery to a limited area from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Call (843) 449-3832.
Sonic – All drive-ins and drive-thrus are open. Use the Sonic app for contactless ordering and payment.
Hana Teppanyaki House – Curbside pick-up, delivery in limited areas, and DoorDash deliveries are available. Call (843) 903-5151.
The Grumpy Monk – Call your order in and pick it up. The number for the Carolina Forest location is (843) 236-5888, the number for the North Myrtle Beach location is (843) 273-0286, and the number for Sneaky Beagle is (843) 903-7877. The Broadway at the Beach location is closed.
Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar – Pick-up and delivery will be available for a limited area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the Surfside Beach location. Employees will go from the Harley Davidson to Inlet Square Drive and from oceanfront to the U.S. 17 Bypass. For the Myrtle Beach location, daily delivery and carryout is available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dead Dog Saloon – Open for curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fox’s Pizza – Open normal hours for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery, Call (843) 234-9900.
Pop Pop’s Pit BBQ – Carryout and limited delivery will be available at both locations. Call the Murrells Inlet location at (843) 652-9000 or the Myrtle Beach location at (843) 650-9227.
Bonfire - Curbside pick-up and carry-out. (843) 488-4227 Crooked Oak Tavern - Curbside pick-up and carryout. Call (843) 488-0007 Encore - Pick-up available. Call (843) 488-4086
Good Day Sunshine - Use code: LOVEMYLOCALS for free local shipping or code: PICKUP. Order via text/phone at (843) 405-0797 Groucho’s Deli - Curbside pick-up available. Order online or call (843) 488-2911 Kosta Bowls - Curbside and take-out. Call (843) 488-2651 Mountain Main Honey - Order online, send a message via Facebook or call (843) 360-9129 Rivertown Bistro - Curbside pickup available at (843) 248-3733
Rivertown Rosters - Regular food and drink menu for carryout only. Call (843) 438-8049
Trestle Café - Drive-thru pickup at side door in Norman Alley 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. (843) 248-9896. Pre-payment is required.
