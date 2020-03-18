Horry County Schools starts pickup for digital devices

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickup for digital devices for students enrolled in Horry County Schools began Wednesday morning.
Parents can continue to pick up their devices for students in grades three through 12 Thursday and Friday.
District officials said they wanted to make sure parents with varying schedules would be able to pick up their children’s devices, so they staggered pick-up times throughout the week. On Thursday, parents can come from 3 to 6 p.m. On Friday, parents can come from 8 to 11 a.m.
Some parents on Wednesday said they have been pleased so far with how the district and their child’s school has communicated with them about how the process will go as they shift to working online.
Many said they’ve received an adequate amount of phone calls and emails in a timely manner since Gov. Henry McMaster officially closed all schools across the state on Sunday.
“I think Horry County Schools has done an excellent job. Our kids got information right away yesterday. We were surprised with the line today but then we thought, of course, we just need to exercise patience. The district and the teachers have reached out and done a great job and I think I have total faith in the system" parent Sharla Lewis said.
The principal of Forestbrook Middle School said around 400 people came Wednesday to pick up devices. The principal also said 10 members of her critical staff were on site to assist with the distribution of Chromebooks.
More information regarding HCS’ shift to online schools can be found on their website.
