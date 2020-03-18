Horry County man charged with five child pornography counts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old Horry County man was arrested Tuesday on five child pornography charges.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Joel Herrick, of Conway, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Herrick was released Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.
The release stated investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Herrick.
Investigators said Herrick distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
