Horry County activates Emergency Operations Center during coronavirus pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County government has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the nature of this event, the EOC is virtually activated, meaning that coordination is happening using phone calls and emails.
County buildings and facilities continue to remain closed to the public.
“We strongly urge the public to handle business online where possible,” Horry County said in a statement.
Officials encouraged people to call departments directly for information and coordination on how they can pay bills.
“We understand that these are trying and difficult times. We ask our community to be patient and to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing,” Horry County said.
Horry County officials said they are actively monitoring conditions and will make ongoing adjustments as the situation develops.
