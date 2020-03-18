HCFR urges public not to visit stations to inquire about COVID-19 testing

HCFR urges public not to visit stations to inquire about COVID-19 testing
Horry County Fire Rescue
By Jessica Cinardo | March 18, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 2:34 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding the public about the resources available over the phone to field COVID - 19 questions.

In a post on Facebook Wednesday morning, HCFR said there were several instances in recent days when people visited fire stations in Horry County asking to be tested for the Coronavirus.

“We do not have access to any tests,” the post stated.

HCFR provided the numbers for the appropriate agencies to contact with questions or concerns about COVID-19.

Horry County Fire Rescue has had several instances of members of the public showing up to our stations across the County...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.