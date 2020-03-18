HCFR urges public not to visit stations to inquire about COVID-19 testing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding the public about the resources available over the phone to field COVID - 19 questions.
In a post on Facebook Wednesday morning, HCFR said there were several instances in recent days when people visited fire stations in Horry County asking to be tested for the Coronavirus.
“We do not have access to any tests,” the post stated.
HCFR provided the numbers for the appropriate agencies to contact with questions or concerns about COVID-19.
