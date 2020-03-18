Grand Strand first responders using more protective gear due to coronavirus threat

By WMBF News Staff | March 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 1:07 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders across the Grand Strand are making use of personal protective equipment when responding to calls in light of the coronavirus threat.

Both the Myrtle Beach and Horry County fire departments posted information on their Facebook pages about the use of PPE, which includes gloves, eye protection, gowns and MASKS.

“This is, of course, for our safety and yours, to help minimize the possibility of contracting and spreading the virus,” the HCFR posted.

“So please don’t be alarmed,” the MBFD posted.

