Florence County to restrict public access to county facilities starting Thursday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County officials announced they will restrict public access to county buildings, facilities and offices starting Thursday.
According to a press release, in an effort to minimize the threat of the spread of the coronavirus, public access will be restricted beginning at 12 p.m. March 19 and continuing until public health officials determine the threat of COVID-19 exposure has passed.
The Florence County Council is also expected to declare a state of emergency to take effect on March 19, the release stated.
A few key facilities will remain open with some alterations to normal operations to limit person-to-person contact and the spread of germs. Those facilities are:
- All manned convenience stores will remain open under normal operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Register of Deeds office in the complex will continue to allow for very limited attendance, which will be by appointment only. Paralegals will be allowed in the record room by appointment only and limited to three people at a time, for approximately four hours per appointment. To make an appointment, call (843) 665-3031. Those receiving appointments must remain at their assigned work station during their appointed time.
- The Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office will remain open for regular hours to accommodate filing for partisan elected offices. Staff will take actions to limit the number of people inside the facility at one time. Call (843) 665-2351 for an appointment.
All other county facilities will be restricted to the public. Hours of operation for most county offices will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email addresses and phone numbers for all departments are available on the county website.
