FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth, weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First day of Spring feels like the season as warmer weather returns.
Afternoon highs turn unseasonably warm Thursday as we hit 74° along the Grand Strand, closer to 80° away from the coast. Keep in mind, there will be a cool breeze right on the beach, making it feel a bit cooler. Some clouds linger but most areas are dry outside of an isolated shower.
We’ll continue with the warm weather both Friday and Saturday with another round of 70s and 80s each afternoon. We’ll continue with the slim rain chances, with just a slightly better chance of a shower by Saturday.
Changes arrive to end the weekend in the form of more clouds, better rain chances, and cooler weather. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We’re likely to see scattered showers develop through the day but widespread, heavy rain is not expected.
Temperatures begin to warm again next week as afternoon highs return to the 70s.
