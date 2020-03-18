FIRST ALERT: Dense fog in areas for morning commute, big warm up begins this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As you are headed out the door this morning, you will want to give yourself a few extra minutes for that drive into work and school.
A dense fog advisory has been issued for many locations this morning until 10 a.m. Even if you are not in the advisory, patchy fog will be the story in many spots across the Carolinas.
As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will warm considerably for the next several days. We will see temperatures reach the upper 60s along the Grand Strand to the low-mid 70s in the Pee Dee. Sunshine will peek through the clouds throughout the day with less cloud cover than yesterday.
Even warmer weather arrives for Thursday and Friday as coastal temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s while inland areas soar into the lower 80s. A stray shower or two will be possible Thursday, but rain chances are isolated at 20%. Friday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures hit the middle 80s in the Pee Dee and the upper 70s at the beach.
Clouds will thicken on Saturday ahead of the cold front. Gusty winds will develop late Friday and continue throughout Saturday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday evening as the cold front swings through. While the cold front will not bring a big rain chance, it will bring a drastic temperature drop into Sunday.
Look for highs on Sunday to drop into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A rain chance will stick around late Sunday and into
Monday ahead of another rain chance.