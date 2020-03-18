DHEC: 60 total coronavirus cases in S.C.; Horry County has 1 new case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted Wednesday there are 13 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties, including five total in Horry County.
The breakdown of coronavirus cases in South Carolina by county, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, are:
Kershaw County - 25
Beaufort County - 6
Horry County - 5
Charleston County - 4
Lexington County - 4
Richland County - 4
Greenville County - 3
Anderson County - 2
Lancaster County - 2
Calhoun County - 1
Fairfield County - 1
Lee County - 1
Spartanburg County - 1
York County - 1
“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.
According to a press release, as the state’s number of positive cases expectedly increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence.
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
