Daycares take extra precautions to stay open despite coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While schools across South Carolina are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, some daycares remain open.
However, child care centers now have extra precautions in place to help protect children against the coronavirus.
Dawn Armendt, the owner of My Sunshine Child Development Center in Myrtle Beach, said they received new guidelines from the state Department of Social Services Friday.
“Right now there’s a lot of worry and we’re just preparing the best that we can, making sure that we’re working to keep the kids clean and the center,” she said.
Currently, visitors are restricted only to people dropping off and picking up a child.
Armendt said staff will now meet parents at the door when they drop off and pick up their child, instead of them coming in the center.
Once inside, staff will immediately take the child to wash their hands and they will be washed throughout the day.
They also check each kid for fevers or other symptoms. If they’re sent home sick, the parent must have a doctor’s note for them to be able to return instead of the usual 24-hour wait.
As for supplies and equipment, Armendt said they’re sanitizing materials in the center more than they already do at least 3 times a day.
Despite that, Armendt and a few other daycares said they’ve seen a decrease in the number of children at their centers either because of parents’ fears of the virus spreading or they can no longer afford it.
However, Tiffany Jackson said she continues to take her two children to the center because she still has to go to work. She said right now she’s not concerned about the spread of the virus.
“My Sunshine is doing great with it. They’re not letting anybody come in other than the children, they’re checking temperatures,” Jackson said. “I actually feel very safe with them being there.”
Armendt said if they would have to close temporarily, it would hurt both her business and families.
“Most of our families don’t have anyone in their family that can help watch their children so then they’re going to have to take off work and not be getting their paycheck as well,” she said.
Armendt said they haven’t received word from DSS yet about any possible closures.
We’ve reached out to DSS for information on whether it's a possibility and what else they're considering due to the coronavirus outbreak.
We will update this story as soon as we hear back.
