Conway woman arrested, accused of robbing man at gunpoint

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a man.
Conway police officers were called Sunday morning to the 1100 block of Boundary Street where they found the victim.
The victim told police that he had just been robbed at gunpoint.
A police report states that the victim had cuts on his face and hands and had injuries to his mouth.
Officers said an investigation led them to Leanna Green.
Green was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree assault.
