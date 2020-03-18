Conway church reveals on Facebook that pastor’s wife diagnosed with coronavirus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway church is asking for prayers after it revealed that coronavirus has hit their church family.
Trinity UMC in Conway posted on Facebook that its pastor’s wife was diagnosed Tuesday afternoon with the virus.
The post states that the pastor and his wife had been battling the flu when she took a turn in the night.
“She was taken to a local hospital this morning and diagnosed with a blood clot in her lung, sepsis and viral pneumonia,” the Facebook post states. “She was tested for the virus this afternoon confirmed for COVID-19.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been giving updates on the number of confirmed cases. As of right now, there are four confirmed cases in Horry County. It’s not clear if the pastor’s wife is included in that number. DHEC has been sending out updated numbers every afternoon.
In the meantime, Trinity UMC Conway is asking for prayers for the pastor and his wife and also for people across the country.
“Pray for the leadership of our nation, our states and local authorities, and please help the most vulnerable. A little common sense and sacrifice will not hurt any of us,” the church’s Facebook post states.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.