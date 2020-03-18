City of Florence enacts state of emergency in response to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela declared a state of emergency in Florence on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision follows the state of emergency enacted by Governor Henry McMaster over the weekend.
All hiring by the city of Florence will be suspended until June and the municipal court will not be holding any jury trials until further notice.
The city is also practicing social distancing by creating space between the audience and staff at all necessary city meetings. Wukela said that the city is trying to provide live streams of all public meetings.
“Following the guidance the city has received from the governor’s office, from the CDC, and South Carolina DHEC, among cancellations, include city court which is an order from the chief justice as well as certain recreational activities, sporting events, and community centers in the city,” Wukela said.
The utilities office will remain open, but it is highly encouraged to make payments online. All utility charges have also been suspended and bills can be paid later, while the city is available to work with customers on a case by case basis. This was put in place to those whose work is being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The most important thing is that everyone remains calm. There are actions we need to take. Those are being implemented, but this is not a time or cause for panic, and I think the community is responding to that well and we will work through this in due course,” Wukela said.
Wekula said this is a developing situation and the city is ready to react appropriately as needed.
