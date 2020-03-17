Worker stuck on billboard along I-95 in west Florence; high-angle rescue underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple crews are working to rescue a worker who is stuck on a billboard along I-95.
West Florence Fire Rescue was called to mile marker 163, which is near the West Lucas Street interchange.
A billboard employee got stuck Tuesday night about 115 feet up in the air, according to officials with West Florence Fire Rescue.
The Howe Springs Fire Rescue team has also been brought in to assist in the high-angle rescue.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area as crews work to rescue the employee.
