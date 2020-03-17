‘We’ll get through it together’: Horry County leaders talk plans for COVID-19 response

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders stressed they are “dedicated” and “ready to go” in response to the coronavirus threat.
Members of Horry County public safety held a virtual briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss preparations against COVID-19.
“Let’s just continue to press on,” Sheriff Phillip Thompson said. “The main thing I’ve got to say - stay calm.”
Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said the department remains flexible and adaptable to the changing needs of the community. He added that patrols and investigations will continue as normal, but encouraged residents to take advantage of the Horry County Police Department’s online reporting tool for non-emergency reports.
Hill also encouraged Horry County residents to check on their neighbors.
“I am very thankful to a great community who works with their neighbors to make sure they’re taken care of,” he said.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said the department’s day-to-day operations would continue. He added first responders would be in protective gear to both keep them and the public safe.
According to county officials, that gear includes gloves, gowns, eye protection and respirators when responding to EMS calls.
Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said county businesses have to make decisions about closing “based on their own situations,” and the county would not force businesses to close.
There are currently more than 30 cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, three of which are in Horry County.
President Trump has urged Americans to enact a 15-day period of restricting gatherings of more than 10 people and canceling unnecessary travel as cases across the country continue to grow.
“We’re in it together. We’ll get through it,” Webster said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.