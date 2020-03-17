Tidelands Health to test for COVID-19 when physician determines it’s appropriate

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health released a statement Tuesday about the testing process for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“Tidelands Health is testing patients when a physician determines it is clinically appropriate to do so,” the statement read in part.
Tests conducted at Tidelands Health physician offices and hospitals are sent to an outside laboratory. Results are normally received within 72 to 96 hours, according to a press release. Patients who are tested are given instructions on self-quarantining while awaiting test results.
Officials also discussed tents being erected in the parking lots of Tidelands Health Family Medicine practices in Georgetown, Pawleys Island and Myrtle Beach. According to a press release, those tents are not public testing sites. Instead, they are being used as outside triage areas for patients with a schedule appointment.
“You should only drive up to the tent if you have a scheduled appointment and have been directed by your physician’s office to do so,” the release stated. “Anyone who comes to the tent without a scheduled appointment will be asked to leave and call for a scheduled appointment.”
Tidelands Health also offered further guidelines to adhere to during the outbreak.
· First and foremost, anyone experiencing a true medical emergency should call 911, as always.
· Please do not come to the emergency department unless you need emergency care.
· People who do not have symptoms but have questions can find comprehensive coronavirus resources on the Tidelands Health website at tidelandshealth.org. You may also call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432.
· If you have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, you can:
o Utilize the no-cost MUSC Health virtual screening at muschealth.org. If the screening indicates you need follow-up care, you will be contacted by a local health care provider to schedule an appointment. Tidelands Health, as our region’s MUSC Health affiliate, is working closely with MUSC Health on this process.
OR
o Call your family physician and schedule an appointment. If you do not have a physician, call 1-866-TIDELANDS. We will help you schedule an appointment with a physician near you.
