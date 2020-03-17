Shooting investigation underway at Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting at Futrell Park.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers are looking into a report of several gunshots at the park off Mr. Joe White Avenue that were heard around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Vest said they have not received any reports of injuries from the shooting but added that several people have been detained in connection to the investigation.
We have a crew on the scene who said that there are several police officers on the scene.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
