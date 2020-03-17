Second suspect wanted in deadly Longs shooting booked into jail

Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | March 16, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:14 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers in Longs is in jail.

According to online records, 23-year-old Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 10 a.m. Monday.

As of 8:30 p.m., no charges were listed.

Horry County police announced on Friday that Livingston was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities were called on Saturday, March 7 to an area near Highwya 90 and Melissa Lane in Longs for a shooting.

Brothers Tavon and Shamon Livingston were shot and killed. A third person was later reported injured as well.

Tiyen Stockdale has already been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

