Patient treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient who was treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital emergency department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
DHEC notified Tidelands Health about the positive results on Monday night. The patient is in isolation at home and is receiving appropriate care.
This is the first positive coronavirus case at Tidelands Health.
“Our medical professionals are following evidence-based care protocols and continue to take appropriate steps to protect our patients, team members and community,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.
The health system has taken a number of steps to try and prevent the spread of the virus in its facilities and in the community. At its hospitals, Tidelands Health has limited the number of public entrances, is screening patients and visitors for symptoms upon arrival and has implemented visitor restrictions.
“It’s important for all of us to do our part to help limit the spread of coronavirus in our community,” Harmon said. “Take the necessary precautions such as frequently washing your hands and social distancing. We want to keep residents in our community healthy and minimize the risk.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.